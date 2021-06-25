Viral news: After Sunny Leone, Malayalam actress Anupama Parameswaran ‘clears’ Bihar STET 2019, result creates buzz online

New Delhi: After Sunny Leone's name featured mistakenly featured in the Bihar Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) two years back, now Malayalam actress Anupama Parameswaran finds her name in the result list of Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2019.

A few days back, the Bihar education department released STET 2019 results and soon a candidate’s result has hogged the limelight for the wrong picture it carries.

सनी लियोनी को बिहार की जूनियर इंजीनियर परीक्षा में टॉप कराने के बाद अब मलयालम अभिनेत्री अनुपमा परमेश्वरन को #STET परीक्षा पास करवा दी है। नीतीश जी हर परीक्षा-बहाली में धाँधली करा करोड़ों युवाओं का जीवन बर्बाद कर रहे है। एक बहाली पूरा करने में एक दशक लगाते है वह भी धाँधली के साथ। https://t.co/1QJQ8ulqQ2 — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) June 24, 2021

The viral result of a candidate named Rishikesh Kumar, has marks in three subjects Urdu, Sanskrit, and Science under Paper-1 of STET, 2019. But the picture is that of Malayalam actress Anupama Parameswaran.

Soon, this viral result caught netizens' fancy and was trolled online.

हर परीक्षा, उसके नतीजों व बहाली में धांधली करना नीतीश सरकार में एक स्थापित नियम बन गया है। जब स्वयं ज्ञानी शिक्षा मंत्री ने कहा कि #STET क्वालीफाई करने वाले हर अभ्यर्थी की नौकरी पक्की है तो अब सरकार वादे से क्यों मुकर रही है? नियुक्तियों के मामले में सरकार की नियत मलीन क्यों है? pic.twitter.com/HLrDA1z2GG — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) June 23, 2021

Tejashwi Yadav, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Bihar Assembly tweeted the screenshot of the result alleging malpractices ruining the administration in the state. However, responding to him, the ruling Janata Dal (United) leader Ghulam Gaus said that 'small mistakes keep happening'.

The candidates who qualify STET paper I can teach 9 and 10 class student and those who qualify paper II are eligible to teach classes 11 and 12 respectively.