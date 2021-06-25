हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bihar STET

Viral news: After Sunny Leone, Malayalam actress Anupama Parameswaran ‘clears’ Bihar STET 2019, result creates buzz online

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: After Sunny Leone's name featured mistakenly featured in the Bihar Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) two years back, now Malayalam actress Anupama Parameswaran finds her name in the result list of Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2019.

A few days back, the Bihar education department released STET 2019 results and soon a candidate’s result has hogged the limelight for the wrong picture it carries. 

The viral result of a candidate named Rishikesh Kumar, has marks in three subjects Urdu, Sanskrit, and Science under Paper-1 of STET, 2019. But the picture is that of Malayalam actress Anupama Parameswaran.

Soon, this viral result caught netizens' fancy and was trolled online. 

Tejashwi Yadav, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Bihar Assembly tweeted the screenshot of the result alleging malpractices ruining the administration in the state. However, responding to him, the ruling Janata Dal (United) leader Ghulam Gaus said that 'small mistakes keep happening'.

The candidates who qualify STET paper I can teach 9 and 10 class student and those who qualify paper II are eligible to teach classes 11 and 12 respectively.

