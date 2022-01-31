VIRAL: Urfi Javed laughs as man spits gutka on road, takes selfie with her - Watch

New Delhi: Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed has once again grabbed the limelight but not for her outfit this time. Rather, a fan's strange behaviour with the actress was recorded by paps and the video has gone viral on social media.

The unidentified man approached Urfi and spat gutka on the floor as he came close to her. He later tried to take a selfie with her by coming close to her. The paps were hounding the man to move away from Urfi all the while.

However, Urfi was amused by the whole situation and could not stop laughing at him. She continued laughing even after the man left. The whole incident was bizarre to say the least.

Take a look at the video:

Urfi has been a regular on the target of trolls for her choice of dressing and most of them have ridiculed her wardrobe calling it 'the worst'.

There is no doubt that Urfi is quite adventurous with her style choices. She has created stirs on several occasions with her dressing sense. The actress had stepped out of an airport with her unbuttoned pants, thus catching everyone's eye.

The 24-year-old Urfi Javed was first seen in the 2016 TV show 'Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania', then in 'Meri Durga', 'Bepannaah' and 'Puncch Beat Season 2', streaming on ALTBalaji respectively.