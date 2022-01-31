हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Urfi Javed

VIRAL: Urfi Javed laughs as man spits gutka on road, takes selfie with her - Watch

Urfi Javed was approached by a strange man recently who spat on the road and then attempted to take pictures with her.

VIRAL: Urfi Javed laughs as man spits gutka on road, takes selfie with her - Watch
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed has once again grabbed the limelight but not for her outfit this time. Rather, a fan's strange behaviour with the actress was recorded by paps and the video has gone viral on social media.

The unidentified man approached Urfi and spat gutka on the floor as he came close to her. He later tried to take a selfie with her by coming close to her. The paps were hounding the man to move away from Urfi all the while.

However, Urfi was amused by the whole situation and could not stop laughing at him. She continued laughing even after the man left. The whole incident was bizarre to say the least.

Take a look at the video:

 

Urfi has been a regular on the target of trolls for her choice of dressing and most of them have ridiculed her wardrobe calling it 'the worst'. 

There is no doubt that Urfi is quite adventurous with her style choices. She has created stirs on several occasions with her dressing sense. The actress had stepped out of an airport with her unbuttoned pants, thus catching everyone's eye. 

The 24-year-old Urfi Javed was first seen in the 2016 TV show 'Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania', then in 'Meri Durga', 'Bepannaah' and 'Puncch Beat Season 2', streaming on ALTBalaji respectively. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Urfi JavedUrfi Javed videourfi javed trolled
Next
Story

Influencer takes HUGE dig at Deepika Padukone, indirectly calls her 'fake' - Here's what happened

Must Watch

PT38S

UP Elections 2022: The Election Commission has taken a big decision, removed these restrictions. Election Commission