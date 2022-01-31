Gauahar Khan takes dig at Tejasswi Prakash Bigg Boss 15 win, calls Pratik Sehajpal ‘only one deserving’

New Delhi: Former Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan takes a dig at Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash and says that ‘silence’ in the studio when Tejasswi was announced as the winner ‘said it all. Gauhar, who was rooting for Pratik Sehajpal calls him the ‘only one deserving winner’.

“LoL!!! The silence in the studio at the announcement said it all . #bb15 there is only one deserving winner , n the world saw him shine . #PratikSehajpaI you won hearts . Every single guest who went in , you were their fave , the public loves you . Keep your head held high,” read Gauahar’s tweet.

The Bigg Boss 15 winner was announced on Sunday evening (January 30). Gauahar also performed at the Grand Finale of the show. Apart from Gauahar, previous Bigg Boss winners Shweta Tiwari, Urvashi Dholakia, Gautam Gulati and Rubina Dilaik were also present at the grand ceremony where Tejasswi emerged as the winner and Pratik Sehajpal was the runner-up. Karan Kundrra came number three and Shamita Shetty was at fourth position. Finalist Nishant Bhat opted to take a Rs 10 lakh briefcase and walk out from the race to the finale.

Earlier, when Shamita was evicted and could not even make it to the top three, Gauahar tweeted in her support. “#ShamitaShetty u truly deserved to be in the top 2 ! U have played a feisty, dignified game . Loved it . All the best for everything in the future,” read her tweet.

Apart from bagging the Bigg Boss trophy, Tejasswi Prakash also won a prize money of Rs 40 lakh and was also announced as the lead star of Ekta Kapoor’s immensely popular ‘Naagin’ show’s upcoming season.