Viral video: Bewafa Sanam? This bride's ex-boyfriend attends her wedding, and does this unexpected thing on-stage - Watch

New Delhi: There is a pool of viral videos on the internet, keeping netizens in a happy space. While some are extremely hilarious, others invoke a sense of mixed emotions after watching. So, this video has surfaced on social media where an ex-boyfriend of the bride attends her wedding.

Well, poor guy, he also goes up the stage and offers her sweets to eat. Can you imagine that? Well, we can't really vouch for the authenticity of this video posted on Instagram by Niranjan Mahapatra, who shares funny stuff on his IG account but it certainly reminds us of many Bollywood movie scenes.

Watch viral dulhan video here:

Recently, a video of a groom got trending as he was busy dancing and showing off his exemplary skills to a superhit Bhojpuri song.

Wearing a golden sherwani and maroon safa, the groom can be seen dancing in a unique style. His moves are jaw-dropping and will leave you in splits, much like viewers are enjoying watching this viral wedding video.

Social media is home to such amazing videos, that can bring a smile to your faces in these testing times.