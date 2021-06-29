Viral video: Dulha-Dulhan ka swag! Bride and groom start dancing while taking pheras - Watch

New Delhi: Wedding videos on social media are the flavour of the season! Looks like amid lockdown, with restrictions in place, netizens are watching throwback or old wedding videos, so much so that these have made it to viral content online.

One such throwback video of March this year has resurfaced online and caught our attention for its uniqueness. In the video shared by Vedant Birla on Twitter, the bride and groom breaking into dancing while taking pheras. The couple showed off their dulha-dulhan ka swag!

Take a look at the video:

ये शादी है या संस्कारों की आहुति? ये मत भूलिए आप दुनिया में पूजनीय हैं तो केवल अपनी संस्कृति और संस्कारों की वजह से। pic.twitter.com/jZHtEfZpD7 — Vedant Birla (@birla_vedant) March 2, 2021

While some found it a fun way to express their happiness on a special day, others thought its hampering our traditions and rituals. Netizens have their own diverse opinions on the video but nonetheless, the video has gone viral on social media.

A few days back, a wedding video where Kashmiri Dulha and Dulhan can be seen playing 'flip the bottle' amid Shaadi rituals had also hit the viral button on the internet.

Well, social media can surely come to the rescue of its users with some amazing content. There is a pool of viral videos on the internet, keeping netizens in a happy space.