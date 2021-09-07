हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral video

Viral video: Desi bride dancing on THIS trending song with her mother is awwdorable - Watch

Posted on social media by Witty Wedding handle, the mother-daughter duo can be seen grooving to a popular song on Instagram Reels.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: We all have seen many viral wedding videos surface on the internet, leaving users in splits. Internet is home to some amazingly entertaining posts, one such fun dance video of an Indian bride dancing with her mother has garnered attention online.

Posted on social media by Witty Wedding handle, the mother-daughter duo can be seen grooving to a popular song on Instagram Reels. Take a look here: 

Dressed in pulpy red wedding lehenga-choli, heavy jewellery - the bride is seen glowing on her special day. Similarly, her mother, clad in a gorgeous silk saree, matches steps with her daughter and the video has been liked by many. 

Social media family loves to watch and enjoy amazing wedding videos.

Looks like amid lockdown, with restrictions in place, netizens are watching throwback or old wedding videos, so much so that these have made it to viral content online.

A few days back, a wedding video of a bride and groom dancing on popular Haryanvi song Gajban Pani Le Chali had also hit the viral button on the internet.

 

