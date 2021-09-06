DJ Dulhaniya: Bride takes control of DJ in wedding ceremony-Watch viral video

New Delhi: The wedding season in India is in full swing. Videos of wedding ceremonies and rituals are surfaced all over social media sites. Internet is not only flooded with wedding ritual videos but also with videos where guests along with the bride and groom are enjoying the ceremony with dance and music.

One such video has gone viral in which the bride herself became the DJ for the day.

In the video, the bride is seen dressed in a beautiful red lehenga controlling the DJ as she played a Punjabi song while the actual DJ stood and jammed along to the music. After a while, the groom also joined the bride at the mixer.

The video was shared on the Instagram page ‘Dulhaniya’ with the caption: “When bride takes control over the DJ."

The video went viral in a couple of hours and garnered over 5k likes.

