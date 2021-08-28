हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral video

Viral video: Dulhan ka gussa! Angry bride slaps groom during wedding pheras for THIS shocking yet legit reason - Watch

Viral video: Dulhan ka gussa! Angry bride slaps groom during wedding pheras for THIS shocking yet legit reason - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The Internet is in love with viral wedding videos. Well, there's a pool of such fun and entertaining posts available online, making straightaway to the buzz making content. One such video has hit social media where an angry bride slaps the groom.

Yes! Absolutely what you read here. She slapped him during the phera ceremony during the wedding but her reason is totally legit. In the viral video, the dulhan can be seen reprimanding the groom over something, and it's only later we realise that she burst out because he was chewing gutka. 

Watch it here:

The video has gone viral on social media platforms with many sharing it. 

Social media family loves to watch and enjoy amazing wedding videos.

Looks like amid lockdown, with restrictions in place, netizens are watching throwback or old wedding videos, so much so that these have made it to viral content online.

A few days back, a wedding video of a bride and groom dancing on popular Haryanvi song Gajban Pani Le Chali had also hit the viral button on the internet.

 

