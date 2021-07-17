Viral video: Groom's unique dance on Tujhko hi Dulhan banaonga with bride sets wedding stage on fire - Watch

New Delhi: Social media family loves to watch and enjoy amazing wedding videos. One such video of a bride and grrom has gone viral on the internet where the bride and groom can be seen setting the wedding stage on fire with their dance moves.

A video uploaded on YouTube dates back to a 2020 wedding. Watch it here:

As the bride and groom dance on the DJ floor, baraatis cheer them up with claps and whistles. Dressed in a shiny blue suit, the groom dances on old Bollywood song 'Tujhko Hi Dulhan Banaonga' like no one's watching while bride is seen clad in traditional red lehenga-choli and gold jewellery.

Wedding videos on social media are the flavour of the season! Looks like amid lockdown, with restrictions in place, netizens are watching throwback or old wedding videos, so much so that these have made it to viral content online.

A few days back, a wedding video of a bride and groom dancing on popular Haryanvi song Gajban Pani Le Chali had also hit the viral button on the internet.

Well, social media can surely come to the rescue of its users with some amazing content. There is a pool of viral videos on the internet, keeping netizens in a happy space.