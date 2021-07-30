Viral video: Little girl dancing to Kriti Sanon's Mimi song Param Sundari bowls over internet - Watch

New Delhi: Recreating a look from your favourite movie or songs often captures the limelight. It becomes even more special if a little kid does it, right? Well, a girl recreated actress Kriti Sanon's look from her latest release Mimi and the internet loves it!

The Instagram handle by the name of Tania & Sony dropped a dance video of the little girl where she can be seen not only dressed like her favourite Kriti Sanon but also is matching dance steps with her song Param Sundari.

Tania & Sony is the social media handle of a mother-daughter duo who have over 45k followers on Instagram alone. The fab jodi posts various dance videos, photoshoots on IG and fans are loving it.

Kriti Sanon's Mimi opened to rave reviews. The heartening blend of comedy and compassion is got a thumbs up from fans. It features Pankaj Tripathi and Sai Tamhankar in important parts.

Mimi which was supposed to release on July 30 released 4 days in advance on Netflix and Jio Cinema.

It tells the tale of a girl who wants to try her luck in Bollywood and ends up becoming a surrogate for a couple. Pankaj Tripathi plays an integral part in Mimi's journey and struggles.

Helmed by Laxman Utekar, the film also stars Supriya Pathak and Manoj Pahwa in pivotal roles.