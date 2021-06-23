Viral video: Mouni Roy dancing to 'Jalebi Baby' in a hot LBD worth Rs 27K is worth a watch!

New Delhi: Television star turned Bollywood actress Mouni Roy sure knows how to up her social media game. The gorgeous actress stunned her fans grooving to 'Jalebi Baby song and that too in a shimmering LBD.

Mouni looked super hot dazzling in a little black dress by Nadine Merabi - a luxury womenswear brand. The Chrissy’ velvet embellished LBD came with a long drape tail with perfect detailing. The dress is worth ₹27,346 (GBP 265).

Take a look at Mouni Roy's stunning viral video and the cost of this cocktail dress:

On the work front, she will be seen in 'Brahmastra'. The film happens to be the first part of the trilogy, produced by Dharma Productions. Mouni, who won a million hearts as 'Naagin' in small screens will be seen playing a negative role in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'.

Fans are now eagerly waiting for her next big film 'Brahmastra' which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.

Mouni was seen in Romeo Akbar Walter and Made in China with John Abraham and Rajkummar Rao respectively. In 2020, she featured in ZEE5 original film London Confidential.