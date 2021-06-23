हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mouni Roy

Viral video: Mouni Roy dancing to 'Jalebi Baby' in a hot LBD worth Rs 27K is worth a watch!

Mouni Roy looked super hot dazzling in a little black dress by Nadine Merabi - a luxury womenswear brand. 

Viral video: Mouni Roy dancing to &#039;Jalebi Baby&#039; in a hot LBD worth Rs 27K is worth a watch!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Television star turned Bollywood actress Mouni Roy sure knows how to up her social media game. The gorgeous actress stunned her fans grooving to 'Jalebi Baby song and that too in a shimmering LBD. 

Mouni looked super hot dazzling in a little black dress by Nadine Merabi - a luxury womenswear brand. The Chrissy’ velvet embellished LBD came with a long drape tail with perfect detailing. The dress is worth ₹27,346 (GBP 265).

Take a look at Mouni Roy's stunning viral video and the cost of this cocktail dress:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

On the work front, she will be seen in 'Brahmastra'. The film happens to be the first part of the trilogy, produced by Dharma Productions. Mouni, who won a million hearts as 'Naagin' in small screens will be seen playing a negative role in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'. 

Fans are now eagerly waiting for her next big film 'Brahmastra' which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Mouni was seen in Romeo Akbar Walter and Made in China with John Abraham and Rajkummar Rao respectively. In 2020, she featured in ZEE5 original film London Confidential.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Mouni Roymouni roy videoMouni Roy picsMouni Roy InstagramMouni Roy photosViral videoTrending video
Next
Story

Sonu Sood’s hilarious reply to a boy asking for iPhone for his girlfriend wins internet

Must Watch

PT1M55S

Zee Top 10: Major news stories of the day