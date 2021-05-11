Mouni Roy's throwback to 'happier times' in a white noodle strap summer dress is dreamy and hot!

New Delhi: Actress Mouni Roy has a solid social media presence with 17 million followers on Instagram. The stunner of a star took to her handle and decided to push a few of her throwback pictures of 'happier days'.

Donning a strappy white noodle dress, Mouni Roy looks smouldering in these pictures. Some white greens & blues for your timeline...Throwback to happier times, reads her caption.

On the work front, she will be seen in 'Brahmastra'. The film happens to be the first part of the trilogy, produced by Dharma Productions. Mouni, who won a million hearts as 'Naagin' in small screens will be seen playing a negative role in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'.

Fans are now eagerly waiting for her next big film 'Brahmastra' which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.

Mouni was seen in Romeo Akbar Walter and Made in China with John Abraham and Rajkummar Rao respectively. In 2020, she featured in ZEE5 original film London Confidential.