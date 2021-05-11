हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy's throwback to 'happier times' in a white noodle strap summer dress is dreamy and hot!

Mouni Roy was seen in Romeo Akbar Walter and Made in China with John Abraham and Rajkummar Rao respectively. 

Mouni Roy&#039;s throwback to &#039;happier times&#039; in a white noodle strap summer dress is dreamy and hot!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Mouni Roy has a solid social media presence with 17 million followers on Instagram. The stunner of a star took to her handle and decided to push a few of her throwback pictures of 'happier days'. 

Donning a strappy white noodle dress, Mouni Roy looks smouldering in these pictures. Some white greens & blues for your timeline...Throwback to happier times, reads her caption. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

On the work front, she will be seen in 'Brahmastra'. The film happens to be the first part of the trilogy, produced by Dharma Productions. Mouni, who won a million hearts as 'Naagin' in small screens will be seen playing a negative role in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'. 

Fans are now eagerly waiting for her next big film 'Brahmastra' which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Mouni was seen in Romeo Akbar Walter and Made in China with John Abraham and Rajkummar Rao respectively. In 2020, she featured in ZEE5 original film London Confidential.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Mouni RoyMouni Roy picsMouni Roy photosMouni Roy Instagram
Next
Story

Sonu Sood, Gurmeet Choudhary turn 'messiahs' for COVID patients, facilitate oxygen plants and makeshift hospital

Must Watch

PT6M28S

Coronavirus norms being flouted, people still not following social distancing