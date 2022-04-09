New Delhi: The Virushka wedding broke the hearts of many as one of the most desired bachelors of India – cricketer Virat Kohli was tagged unavailable. But for all those broken hearts and all girls who aspire to find a stunning match for themselves, Zee Café has a perfect find.

Chef Sameer Ali who would be seen competing against Chef Asif Qureshi in the third episode of Chef Vs Fridge Season 2 is not only just a skilled culinary professional but also a handsome and fit look-alike of Virat Kohli.

Hailing from the land of Nawabs - Hyderabad Chef Sameer Ali always aspired to be a model and an actor. The fitness enthusiast has also worked as a body-double for Virat Kohli in various ad films. While his passion for cooking has blossomed slowly over the years with experience, fitness has always been his priority.

Speaking about his journey of fitness he said, “Fitness has always been my passion and at present when many Chefs still do not focus on their fitness, I want to set an example. While I am an expert in Italian and European cuisines, I also love preparing healthy recipes.”

This Sunday, he would be seen on Chef Vs Fridge facing the culinary challenges thrown to him by the expert chefs (Chef Shipra Khanna and Chef Ajay Chopra) and the boss chiller.

As per the theme of the episode, he will be seen preparing a romantic royal dish for the judges.

Speaking about his experience on Chef Vs Fridge Season 2 Chef Sameer Ali shared, “This was my first experience of participating in a cooking reality show, but I have always been a fan pf such shows and follow these regularly. I was aware of the challenges that I might have to face and since, it was a competition, it made me a bit nervous. Due to my past experience in modelling and working in Ad flims, I do not have the fear for camera and that was a plus point. Challenges by the judges and the boss chiller made me a little tensed but as I started with it, it went well.”

A romantic dish from a charming personality - Ladies, sounds like a dream come true, right? Watch his dashing personality and excellent culinary skills on Zee Café this Sunday.