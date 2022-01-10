Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan shares PDA-filled photos with beau Nupur Shikhare

NEW DELHI: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is enjoying being in love! The star kid has been in a relationship with fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare for a while now and keeps on sharing loved-up posts on social media. Ira is an avid social media user and often drops adorable pictures or videos.

In a post that Ira shared on her Instagram, she shared certain snaps from her Germany trip with beau Nupur and also some with her other friends. She also informed her followers that she gained 20 kgs in the last few years and it has been 'messing' with her. The famous star kid said that she has been struggling with 'self-motivation' and in the 'self-image department'.

The picture gives a glimpse of Ira Khan travelling in Germany and celebrating Christmas with Nupur Shikhare, her father Aamir Khan and friend Smritee. Posting a few photos with Aamir, Ira captioned it, "Merry Christmas. Part 2. Bloopers in story! #christmastree #christmas #holiday #raindeer #love #fashionicons #coolkids."

She wrote, "I recently fasted for 15 days to help me kickstart my attempt to lose weight. I haven't been doing so well with the self motivation and self image department. I've been very active for most of my life and then in the past 4-5 years, I've been very inactive. I've put on 20kgs. And it's been really messing with my head. Anyway, that among other things were on the list to work on in Germany."

She further wrote, "I didn't lose a significant amount of weight in numbers - not that I could sustain anyway. But I did find a renewed motivation to try harder. And I found a rhythm. I'm doing everything I can to hold on to it now. I did a lot of thinking and reflection and monitoring. I learnt some cool things. Things in the self work department and general life epiphanies that I'm really looking forward to sharing. A lot of them are practices that I need to start doing myself. So as I do, I'll be sharing them. I'm pretty determined.Let's see how it goes. Happy New Year."