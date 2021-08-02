When Shah Rukh Khan said he resembled Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, watch hilarious video!

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s onscreen jodi is one of the most popular ones of all time. Be it Devdas, Mohabbatein or Ae Dil Hai Mushkil for that matter, their onscreen chemistry has always managed to grab the eyeballs.

But it was in 2000 with film Josh that their pairing got converted from an onscreen romantic couple to siblings and that too twins. In Mansoor Khan’s directorial, Aish and SRK were paired as onscreen brother and sister and it came as a shock for everyone but still their chemistry was highly appreciated by everyone.

So now, after ages, a throwback video of SRK is doing rounds on social media where Shah Rukh jokingly says that one point of time he felt he resembles Aishwarya as she was her twin in the movie Josh.

The video is from an award ceremony where both of them were present at the stage and SRK made this hilarious comment.

The video was shared by one of the fan pages and is getting viral on social media.

He went on saying, “I had the most beautiful woman in this world, playing my sister, that too twin. People also told me both of us look alike. And I’m still living under this impression that if I played her twin brother, I definitely resemble her, even if a tiny bit.”

For the unversed, Josh was directed by Mansoor Khan and was released in 2000. It also had Chandrachur Singh and Priya Gill in pivotal roles. The film was highly appreciated by one and all.

