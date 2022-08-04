New Delhi: Remember the famous wink girl Priya Prakash Varrier? Well, the south stunner is back in the news for not one but two reasons. Firstly, she dropped a simmering photoshoot of hers wearing a red-hot top with a plunging neckline which broke the internet. And secondly for her cover of Kesariya song from Brahmastra.

Priya Prakash donned a sensational red hot risque crop top with a deep cut neckline with polka dotted baby pink pants. Check out her photoshoot here:

In her latest post on social media, wink sensation Priya shared a cover of Kesariya song from Brahmastra in her beautiful voice which got the fans drooling over her. Many complimented her for singing it in her amazing soulful vocals.

Earlier in 2020, Priya Prakash Varrier dropped a video of her singing Ranbir Kapoor's 'Channa Mereya' song from 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'. Looks like this girl is an RK fan for sure!

Priya shot to fame along with co-star Roshan Abdul Rahoof after a song clipping of 'Manikya Malaraya Poovi' from their debut Malayalam film 'Oru Adaar Love' went viral in 2017.

'Oru Adaar Love', a romantic drama directed by Omar Lulu features Priya Prakash Varrier, Siyadh Shajahan, Roshan Abdul Rahoof, and Noorin Shereef in the lead roles. The movie was also dubbed and released in Telugu and Kannada respectively.