Aryan Khan

Wo Kabhi Rahul hai, Raj bhi: Writer Akhil Katyal's viral post reads 'Ek Shah Rukh mein pura Hindustan basta hai'!

Several fans gathered outside Mannat recently, in support of SRK amid the Aryan Khan controversy. 

Wo Kabhi Rahul hai, Raj bhi: Writer Akhil Katyal's viral post reads 'Ek Shah Rukh mein pura Hindustan basta hai'!
Pic Courtesy: Movie still

New Delhi: Amid high-profile controversy related to Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in cruise party drugs case, the superstar has received immense love pouring in from all walks of life. Some have openly expressed their anger while others have written cryptic posts supporting SRK. 

Writer Akhil Katyal has penned a few heart-touching lines for Shah Rukh and needless to say that the post has gone viral with many sharing it on social media including celebs such as Swara Bhasker and Kanika Dhillon. 

Several fans gathered outside Mannat recently, in support of SRK amid the Aryan Khan controversy. 

Recently, former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti commented that it is a targeted attack against Aryan as he belongs to the Muslim community.

SRK's son Aryan Khan's bail application was rejected by a Magistrate court on Friday, October 8, 2021. The star kid has been sent to 14-day judicial custody in the drugs seizure case. Along with Aryan Khan, five other men arrested in the case too were sent to the Arthur Road jail, while two women accused including Munmun Dhamecha were sent to Byculla women's prison, a police official told PTI.

The NCB on October 2, 2021 evening raided a cruise ship that was going from Mumbai to Goa and made a seizure of 13 grams of Cocaine, 5 grams of MD, 21 grams of Charas and 22 pills of MDMA and 1.33 lakhs in cash. 

Aryan Khan was also present on the cruise ship and was detained along with seven others Arbaz Seth Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Vikrant Chhoker, Ismeet Singh, Nupur Sarika, Gomit Chopra and Mohak Jaswal by the officials. The next day he and Arbaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were arrested. No recovery of drugs was made from Aryan personally.

Aryan Khan's bail plea will be heard on Wednesday afternoon October 13, 2021. The NCB, meanwhile will file its reply by then.

 

