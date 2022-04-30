हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bhuvan Bam

YouTuber Bhuvan Bam to star in NEW Disney+ Hotstar project - Watch teaser

Popular YouTuber Bhuvan Bam is set to collaborate for the first time with Disney+ Hotstar. Watch the teaser here.

Pic Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: This year, youth sensation Bhuvan Bam is gearing up for a brand-new journey with Disney+ Hotstar.

Setting out on his very first association with the streaming platform, the comedian, actor, writer, and songwriter will be seen in a fictional adventure, donning a novel character.

Watch his announcement video:

 

Well-known for winning the hearts of his large fan base with sarcasm and wit across the country, the upcoming Hotstar Specials project led by Bhuvan Bam will soon start production under the banner of BB Ki Vines Productions.

Sharing his excitement, Bhuvan Bam, the actor and content creator, said, “I am pumped to be making my digital streaming debut with an extraordinary project. The fact that I get to do this with one of the leading platforms of India, Disney+ Hotstar, has put me over the moon. I am excited to see the love my fans and subscribers of the platform will shower on the new character and show.”

