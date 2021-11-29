हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Karl Rock

YouTuber Karl Rock, restricted from entering India, reunites with wife Manisha after 397 days! - Watch

Karl Rock, who was restricted from entering India, reunited with his Indian wife Manisha Malik after 397 days in Nepal.

YouTuber Karl Rock, restricted from entering India, reunites with wife Manisha after 397 days! - Watch
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular NZ YouTuber Karl Edward Rice or Karl Rock reunited with his wife Manisha Malik after 397 days in Nepal a few days ago. The YouTuber had earlier made headlines after having been restricted from entering India after he reportedly violated a number of visa conditions.

Karl had accused the Indian government of denying him entry without specifying any reasons leading to his "separation" from his Indian wife, a charge the Home Ministry rejected saying he was barred due to violation of visa conditions.

In an emotional video, Karl Rock documented meeting his wife after more than a year in Nepal at the airport. He also shared pictures and videos of his reunion on Instagram with a heartfelt caption.

The YouTuber expressed that he felt like he had served a jail sentence since he was apart from his family for so long. 

He revealed that he will inform fans about 'what really happened' but is scared to disclose any details at the moment, fearing extended blacklisting.

Take a look at his posts:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karl Rock (@iamkarlrock)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karl Rock (@iamkarlrock)

 

He had written in the Instagram post, "It was overwhelming watching @iammanishamalik walk out of the airport after being separated by the Government of India and by COVID-19 and travel restrictions for 397 days. I held her and told her that I love her. She asked me why I was so sad, but I was just happy. I feel like I've served a jail sentence being kept apart from my wife and family. COVID-19 lockdowns and travel restrictions only made it worse. I'll go into full details one day about what really happened. But right now, I can't because I'm scared if I do, my blacklisting will be extended."

Watch the reunion video:

 

"It was a bittersweet reunion because we only had a short time before Manisha had to return to her responsibilities in India. Our Delhi High Court hearings are ongoing and have been delayed twice. But we have been granted an early hearing next week," he concluded.

Karl is a popular YouTuber who makes videos about travel, especially around India, and also speaks Hindi.

Last year, he donated plasma amid the COVID pandemic drawing praise from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

He is married to an Indian, Manisha Malik, and they had tied the knot in April 2019.

