NZ YouTuber accuses Indian government of denying entry, MHA says he has violated visa rules

New Delhi: India has restricted New Zealand YouTuber Karl Edward Rice, better known as Karl Rock, from entering the country after he was found to violate a number of visa conditions. Among other things, Rock has been accused of taking part in anti CAA protests in the country and also hurting religious sentiments via his youtube video. Karl has accused the Indian government of denying him entry without specifying any reasons leading to his "separation" from his Indian wife, a charge the Home Ministry rejected saying he was barred due to violation of visa conditions.

Ministry of Home Affairs officials pointed out that he was a "habitual offender" and in the past, he has been to restricted areas in India like Nagaland and Jammu, and Kashmir without permission (restricted area permit for foreigners) and made a number of videos. He earlier had a tourist visa, but it got converted to X2 visa after his marriage to an Indian national. Under X2 visa, foreign nationals are not supposed to indulge in business activity, which he did by creating content on youtube and getting monetary benefit from it.

He held a tourist visa from 2016 to 2018, another tourist visit from 2018 to 2023, and X2 visa from 2019 to 2024. He published the book Indian Survival Guide and visited restricted areas, activities not allowed on tourist visa. He also covered CAA protest on YouTube which is not allowed on X2 visa. Particularly one of his videos, "Do Indians eat beef? A guide to eating beef in India", raised concerns, given it risked disturbing social harmony.

MHA officials say, "Karl Edward Rice, has been restricted from entering India till next year, due to violating the terms and conditions of his visa. He was found doing business activities, on a tourist visa and also violating certain other visa conditions".

On July 9, Karl had uploaded a video in which he said, "The government of India has stopped me from returning to India", "separating me from my wife and family".

Karl is a popular YouTuber who makes videos about travel, especially around India, and also speaks Hindi. Last year, he donated plasma amid the COVID pandemic drawing praise from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. He is married to an Indian, Manisha Malik, and they got married in April 2019.

