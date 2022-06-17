Zendaya NOT pregnant with boyfriend Tom Holland's baby!

Washington: Hollywood actor Zendaya has seemingly denied being pregnant after a rumour hit the Internet that she's expecting with boyfriend Tom Holland. According to Fox News, the 25-year-old actor took to her Instagram handle to put an end to the speculation. "See now, this is why I stay off Twitter," she wrote on her Insta story adding, "Just making stuff up for no reason... weekly."

The chatter regarding the potential baby expected by Zendaya and Holland occurred after a fake social media video went viral. The trend has been to put out a fake video and then have Kris Jenner pop up at the end signalling the beginning of the video was fake, the outlet reported. While fans shouldn't expect a baby from Zendaya, the Euphoria star is still in a relationship with Holland.

She recently shared a post celebrating the Spider-Man: No Way Home star on his birthday. Zendaya and Holland first fielded romance rumours in 2017. The two seemingly took their relationship public in 2021 when they were photographed sharing a kiss, as per Fox News.