Zomato's latest ad with Hrithik Roshan leaves Twitterati furious, here's why

New Delhi: Zomato, one of the top restaurant guides and food delivery companies, has created a stir on Twitter after the release of its latest ad featuring Bollywood's Greek God Hrithik Roshan. Many netizens have criticised the ad for glorifying the over-working of Zomato delivery executives and slammed the company for underpaying their workers.

In the ad, a Zomato executive delivers food to Hrithik Roshan's house and the actor calls him 'jadoo' for delivering the food on time despite the pouring rain. Roshan then asks the star-struck food delivery worker to wait for a minute as he rushes in to bring his phone so that he can take a selfie with him.

However, the delivery person looks at the time and realises he is going to be late for his next delivery. So, he leaves without taking the selfie. As he's leaving, a voiceover reiterates that every customer is equally important with triumphant music.

Watch the Zomato ad below:

Netizens responded to the ad and expressed that they pressure their employees to work for longer hours and underpay them. They claimed that the fact that the delivery guy couldn't even take a selfie with his favourite actor show how pressured he is.

One user wrote, "So zomato agrees that they overwork their delivery executives. Also, why don't you pay your delivery executives instead of paying these celebrities to do these ads?"

Check out other tweets by netizens:

Zomato would rather make these obscenely expensive ads meant as damage control for the issue of underpaid delivery staff, than paying them fair wages. https://t.co/v9xmomqcMY — Hans Raj Hans Zimmer (@bigdeekenergyy) August 27, 2021

Instead of paying celebrities big money for ads to whitewash their horrible treatment of delivery staff, Zomato can just pay their employees a decent living wage. Also who created this horrible ad? This only exposes Zomato for how inhumanely they treat their workers https://t.co/9h30wbXa4E — Sankul Sonawane (@Sankul333) August 27, 2021

So zomato agrees that they overwork their delivery executives. Also, why don't you pay your delivery executives instead of paying these celebrities to do these ads? https://t.co/6Z5eNJlTti — Anandita. (@mightbeana) August 27, 2021

Most feel-good stories about the gig economy are actually dystopian… proven right once again by the new zomato ad — parth (@parthk_) August 27, 2021

Apart from everything else wrong with that awful ad, Zomato actually believes that audience will believe that Hrithik Roshan answers the doorbell himself, and for that alone brand manager should be sacked — Shiv Ramdas (@nameshiv) August 27, 2021

What Zomato ad shows : Zomato delivery guys treat all customers like stars. What it actually means: The delivery deadlines are so tight, that a delivery guy can't take out 30 seconds for a small thing like Selfie.. — The Kaipullai (@thekaipullai) August 28, 2021

