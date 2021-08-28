हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Hrithik Roshan

Zomato's latest ad with Hrithik Roshan leaves Twitterati furious, here's why

Food delivery company Zomato's latest ad featuring Hrithik Roshan has received huge criticism on Twitter for glorifying 'overworking' and the perils of a gig economy.

Zomato&#039;s latest ad with Hrithik Roshan leaves Twitterati furious, here&#039;s why
Pic courtesy: YouTube/Zomato

New Delhi: Zomato, one of the top restaurant guides and food delivery companies, has created a stir on Twitter after the release of its latest ad featuring Bollywood's Greek God Hrithik Roshan. Many netizens have criticised the ad for glorifying the over-working of Zomato delivery executives and slammed the company for underpaying their workers. 

In the ad, a Zomato executive delivers food to Hrithik Roshan's house and the actor calls him 'jadoo' for delivering the food on time despite the pouring rain. Roshan then asks the star-struck food delivery worker to wait for a minute as he rushes in to bring his phone so that he can take a selfie with him.

However, the delivery person looks at the time and realises he is going to be late for his next delivery. So, he leaves without taking the selfie. As he's leaving, a voiceover reiterates that every customer is equally important with triumphant music.

Watch the Zomato ad below:

 

Netizens responded to the ad and expressed that they pressure their employees to work for longer hours and underpay them. They claimed that the fact that the delivery guy couldn't even take a selfie with his favourite actor show how pressured he is. 

One user wrote, "So zomato agrees that they overwork their delivery executives. Also, why don't you pay your delivery executives instead of paying these celebrities to do these ads?"

Check out other tweets by netizens:

 

On the work front, there’s a lot of excitement around Hrithik and Deepika coming together for Fighter. There are also reports of him starting to shoot for the Vikram Vedha remake soon.

