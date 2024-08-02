Advertisement
BIGG BOSS OTT 3 GRAND FINALE LIVE UPDATES

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Grand Finale Live: Stage Is Set For Tonight, Anil Kapoor To Announce Winner

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Finale Live Updates: The highly anticipated moment is here when host Anil Kapoor will announce the winner tonight, making it a night full of drama, excitement and glamour.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 02, 2024, 03:09 PM IST
LIVE Blog

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Grand Finale Live Updates: The stage is set for one of the biggest reality shows to finally conclude its current season. The show hosted by Anil Kapoor managed to grab the headlines week-after-week. The Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner will be announced tonight at the grand finale. Ranvir Shorey, Sai Ketan Rao, Sana Makbul, Naezy, and Kritika Malik are the top 5 finalists. Earlier, Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 was won by Elvish Yadav while Divya Agarwal emerged as the winner in the first season of the celebrity reality show. The show premiered this year on June 21. Viewers can watch the grand finale live on JioCinema, a subscription would be required.

Check out all the updates on Bigg Boss OTT 3 Grand Finale Live here: 

02 August 2024
15:07 IST

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Prize Money

The Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 winner will lift the coveted trophy along with Rs 25 lakh cash prize. Interestingly, actor and finalist Ranvir Shorey mentioned about needing the money to support his 13-year-old son's education.

15:06 IST

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Finale: Where To Watch

The grand finale hosted by Anil Kapoor will premiere on August 2, 2024. The show will premiere around 9 PM on JioCinema.

15:04 IST

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Live Updates:

Ahead of the finale, Lovekesh Kataria and Armaan Malik were evicted just a day prior.  With the removal of Lovekesh and Armaan, the show's top five candidates are Ranvir Shorey, Sana Makbul, Kritika Malik, Sai Ketan Rao, and Naezy. 

