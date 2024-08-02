Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2773124
NewsEntertainmentTelevision
BIGG BOSS OTT 3 WINNER

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Winner Tarot Predictions: 'I See Naezy, Sana Makbul In Top 2', Quips Ex-Contestant Munisha Khatwani

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Winner Predictions: Fans can watch the grand finale live on JioCinema.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 02, 2024, 03:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Winner Tarot Predictions: 'I See Naezy, Sana Makbul In Top 2', Quips Ex-Contestant Munisha Khatwani

New Delhi: Bigg Boss OTT 3 is all set for its highly anticipated Grand Finale, streaming live on JioCinema Premium at 9 PM tonight. The show hosted by the ever-charming Anil Kapoor, has been a whirlwind of excitement and drama from the very beginning. Munisha Khatwani the ex-contestant of Bigg Boss OTT3 shares her prediction on who might be the winner 

"Sana Makbul and Naezy both have strong stats at the moment and I see them in top but Naezy has slightly great chances to be the winner! His stars are very powerful right now. Sana also has chances to win, but Naezy’s planets, like Venus, are particularly strong at the moment, so he might lift the trophy! Both their stars are very powerful, with Venus being especially influential. However, I still feel slightly more confident about Sana. But may the best person win. Sana got the card of the sun and Naezy got the card of the world. Both these cards indicate success so i it’s a bit difficult to say exactly but whoever wins they both will greatly benefit from this show !!”

Talking about season 3 of BB OTT, she said, "I had a fantastic journey; it has been really positive for me. I received a great response. The show brought out everyone’s personality. Some people bonded well, and some had a good journey and learned valuable life lessons. It was a great experience, and I would do it again in a heartbeat!"

The wait is over! Dive into the Bigg Boss OTT 3 Grand Finale tonight at 9 PM on JioCinema Premium – you won't want to miss it!

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Railway Minister got angry after being called a reel minister in Parliament
DNA Video
DNA: How water start dripping from new Parliament?
DNA Video
DNA: Heavy rain in Delhi, Old Rajendra Nagar flooded again
DNA Video
DNA: Has there really been a gold scam in Kedarnath Dham?
DNA Video
DNA: Banks are earning crores in name of 'minimum balance'
DNA Video
DNA: Signs of life found on Mars!
DNA Video
DNA: Will Hafiz Saeed be killed like Haniyeh?
DNA Video
DNA: Toll road or pothole road - what will you choose?
DNA Video
DNA: ..So why is there a ruckus over the caste of Politicians?
DNA Video
DNA: Where Hindu children 'disappear' from madrasa?