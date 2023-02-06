topStoriesenglish2570046
Grammy Awards 2023 LIVE Updates: Ricky Kej Dedicates His Award to India

Grammy Awards 2023: Grammy Awards this year are being held in Los Angeles for thr first time since the pandemic. Last year, the awards were held in Las Vegas. 

Grammy Awards 2023: Grammy Awards this year are being held in Los Angeles for thr first time since the pandemic. Last year, the awards were held in Las Vegas. Trevor Noah is the host of the ceremony. Indian music composer Ricky Kej won his third Grammy while Beyonce broke the record for most number of Grammys.

06 February 2023
10:23 AM

Three-time Grammy winner Ricky Kej dedicates his trophy to India

Bengaluru based Indian music composer and producer Ricky Kej dedicated the honour to India. Kej won the Grammy for his `Divine Tides` album, which was nominated in the Best Immersive Audio Album category. After bagging the trophy, Kej took to Twitter and expressed joy on his win. He wrote, "Just won my 3rd Grammy Award. Extremely grateful, am speechless! I dedicate this Award to India."

 

09:56 AM

Best Pop Solo Performance

Adele won the Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance for Easy On Me.

 

09:45 AM

Kendrick Lamar wins Best Rap Album for 'Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers'

American rapper Kendrick Lamar picked up his 15th Grammy Award this time for the Best Rap Album, for `Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers at the 65th annual Grammy Awards.
 

09:37 AM

By winning the Best Dance / Electronic Music Album winner for RENAISSANCE, Beyonce has broken the record for most number of Grammys and has created history.

 

09:32 AM

India's Ricky Kej wins his third Grammy Award. READ FULL STORY HERE

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

