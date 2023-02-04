Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra Wedding LIVE Updates: Pre-Wedding Functions on Feb 5, Mehendi Artist Veena Nagda Arrives
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra Wedding LIVE Updates: The 'Shershaah' couple is getting married on 6th February in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Their pre-wedding functions are to start tomorrow.
- Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are all set to tie the knot after dating for a few years. The 'Shershaah' couple is getting married on 6th February in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.
- Their pre-wedding functions are to start tomorrow. The Mehendi Sangeet night will be held at the venue on Feb 5th followed by Haldi on the 6th morning.
- The bride-to-be Kiara Advani was seen at Jaisalmer airport along with celebrity designer Manish Malhotra. Also, Kiara's family have reached the venue, were spotted at the airport too.
The Mehendi Sangeet night will be held at the venue on Feb 5th followed by Haldi on the 6th morning.
The Bollywood mehendi artist heads to Rajasthan for the big fat wedding. Also, Sidharth has left for Jaisalmer too.
The wedding venue is the regal five-star property Suryagarh, in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. It has been reported that 80 rooms have been booked for the wedding and several A-list guests are expected to attend. A total of 150 guests will attend the royal wedding. Reports suggest that the wedding will be attended by close friends and family members. Also, a few B-Town biggies like Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty, Varun Dhawan among others are there in the guestlist.
ETimes had reported that popular celebrity Mehendi artist Veena Nagda had reached Rajasthan on Friday and she will put the Henna for bride-to-be Kiara Advani and family tomorrow.
The pre-wedding shenanigans are to start tomorrow. the Mehendi-Sangeet night will be held at Suryagarh Palace, Jaisalmer followed by the Haldi ceremony on the 6th morning. The 'Shershaah' couple is expected to host two wedding receptions - One in Delhi, and the other in Mumbai. The two confirmed dating rumours last year when they appeared on 'Koffee With Karan 7.'
Kiara Sidharth's wedding will have a no-phone policy and the hotel staff too, has been briefed on the same. Not only this, both the bride and groom have requested guests not to post any pics of the same on social media, presumably because the couple is expected to make an official announcement soon after the wedding.
Reportedly, Sidharth-Kiara's teams have roped in Shah Rukh Khan's former bodyguard Yaseen to oversee security arrangements at the wedding. Special security arrangements have been made for the guests.
