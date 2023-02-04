Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra Wedding LIVE Updates: Pre-Wedding Functions on Feb 5, Mehendi Artist Veena Nagda Arrives

Kiara and Sidharth Wedding LIVE Updates: Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are all set to tie the knot after dating for a few years. The 'Shershaah' couple is getting married on 6th February in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Their pre-wedding functions are to start tomorrow. The Mehendi Sangeet night will be held at the venue on Feb 5th followed by Haldi on the 6th morning.

The bride-to-be Kiara Advani was seen at Jaisalmer airport along with celebrity designer Manish Malhotra. Also, Kiara's family reached the venue, were spotted at the airport too. The Bollywood mehendi artist heads to Rajasthan for the big fat wedding. Also, Sidharth has left for Jaisalmer too.

The wedding venue is the regal five-star property Suryagarh, in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. It has been reported that 80 rooms have been booked for the wedding and several A-list guests are expected to attend. A total of 150 guests will attend the royal wedding. Reports suggest that the wedding will be attended by close friends and family members. Also, a few B-Town biggies like Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty, Varun Dhawan among others are there in the guestlist.

