Zee News Entertainment blog brings all the latest buzz and updates from Bollywood and the entertainment world. The Enforcement Directorate summoned actor Ranbir Kapoor as part of its investigation into the Mahadev online betting app scam, in which four people have been arrested from Chhattisgarh. Last month, a News18 report claimed that 17 Bollywood celebrities were under the scanner in the scam.
Anil Sharma's 'Gadar 2' starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel is all set to premiere on Zee5 on 6th October. Produced by Zee Studios and directed by Anil Sharma, the superhit sequel to the 2001 hit 'Gadar' will see Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma reprise their roles as Tara Singh, Sakeena and Charanjeet 'Jeete' Singh respectively.
Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan was recently spotted in on a late night outing in Mumbai. The actor was splate-nightotted donning a new hairdo and warm gesture towards fans, in a video that is going viral.
Bollywood News: Alia Bhatt begins shooting for 'Jigra'
Actor Alia Bhatt on Wednesday began the shooting for her next film 'Jigra'. Taking to Instagram, Alia shared a string of pictures from Day 1 of the shooting which she captioned, "& we're rolling ..day one of bringing our jigra to life.. stay tuned as we bring to you a piece of our hearts.. fingers and toes crossed for the journey aheaddddddd ..love TEAM JIGRA."
In the first picture, Alia posed her back at the camera and can be seen holding a sipper in her hand and looking at the gate of her vanity van with a small poster of 'Jigra' on it. The second post features a close-up shot of Alia showcasing her left profile. In the next picture, she is seen getting her make-up done. She was accompanied by her sister Shaheen Bhatt.
Gadar 2: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel's Film On OTT
After an outstanding performance at the Indian box office, actors Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer action drama film 'Gadar 2' is all set to stream on the OTT platform. 'Gadar 2' will be streaming on the OTT platform Zee5 from October 6. Taking to Instagram, Zee5 shared a new poster of the film and captioned it, "The countdown begins! Tara Singh is all set to win your hearts! India's Biggest Blockbuster is coming on #ZEE5 in just 2 days! #Gadar2OnZEE5."
Bollywood Buzz: Aamir Khan Spotted With New Hairdo
Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who was last seen on the big screen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', is currently on a break from acting. The actor has decided to stay away from acting for a while now, and has been spending quality time with his family. On Wednesday night, Aamir was papped on a dinner outing when he was spotted carrying a brand new hairdo. Aamir Khan is seen in a middle-parted, slightly long wavy hairdo in his latest outing. He donned a white striped shirt which he paired with matching blue ethnic trousers. He completed his look with a pair of leather jhuttis, and his signature eyeglasses.