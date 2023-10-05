Zee News Entertainment blog brings all the latest buzz and updates from Bollywood and the entertainment world. The Enforcement Directorate summoned actor Ranbir Kapoor as part of its investigation into the Mahadev online betting app scam, in which four people have been arrested from Chhattisgarh. Last month, a News18 report claimed that 17 Bollywood celebrities were under the scanner in the scam.

Anil Sharma's 'Gadar 2' starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel is all set to premiere on Zee5 on 6th October. Produced by Zee Studios and directed by Anil Sharma, the superhit sequel to the 2001 hit 'Gadar' will see Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma reprise their roles as Tara Singh, Sakeena and Charanjeet 'Jeete' Singh respectively.

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan was recently spotted in on a late night outing in Mumbai. The actor was splate-nightotted donning a new hairdo and warm gesture towards fans, in a video that is going viral.

Follow this space for regular and latest updates from the showbiz and glamour world.