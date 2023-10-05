trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2671084
VIKRANT MASSEY

12th Fail: Vikrant Massey Goes Extra Mile For Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Film

'12th Fail', a film by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, is set to release worldwide on October 27, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

New Delhi: Known for his remarkable dedication to his craft, Vikrant Massey has once again impressed the audience with his impactful role in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's upcoming directorial venture '12th Fail.' The recently released trailer of the film has received wide acclaim from viewers, the film industry, and critics, with special attention to Vikrant's strikingly different appearance in the movie.

To authentically portray a character hailing from the rugged terrains of Chambal, Vikrant's role in '12th Fail' demanded a certain look considering his character's background. Going against usual norms, Vikrant chose a natural approach to achieve this transformation, showcasing his dedication to his craft and his willingness to go the extra mile for authenticity.

Vikrant informs, "I did a lot of intense prep to ensure that my dialect and look, particularly, were true to a man who has grown up in Chambal. What looks like a tan is actually real sunburn. I would apply oil and sit on the terrace for 2-3 hours. At one point, my skin actually started peeling off! All this was to ensure that the authenticity of the film, of the character is respected throughout."

 

12th FAIL Trailer

 

The trailer features Vikrant in the lead and has glimpses of the protagonist’s journey from a small village in Chambal to the bustling nerve-centre of UPSC preparation in Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar. Based on a real story, the movie draws from the gritty struggles of millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. But at the same time, it goes beyond that one exam and encourages people to not lose heart in the face of failures, to keep alive the spirit of fighting against all odds, to #Restart. 

