‘Waah Zindagi’ producer Ashok Choudhary coming up with ‘Zindagi 0 KM’

‘Waah Zindagi’ producer Ashok Choudhary is coming up with a new show on the Digital platform ‘Zindagi 0 KM’ that aims to empower the youth. Ashok Choudhary, talking about the new show, said: The youths these days do not get proper guidance and thus they struggle with depression, Breakup, divorce etc problems. The show, Choudhary said, will encourage and empower the youths and strengthen them to handle any type of situation in life.

"I believe every show, every film should inspire, encourage and empower the youths as they are the new ruler of society," he added.

Earlier too, Chaudhary has produced Youth-centric movies.

His movie "Waah Zindagi" offer ways to teach youth 'Make in India' concepts and ways to employ Swadeshi items.

His film ‘Turtle’ based on the water crisis received National Film Award. The ongoing drinking water crisis is shown in the film which is inspired by real events.

"There also seems rise in suicidal and divorce cases. To highlight such realistic events and to create a proper awareness in society, I have produced ‘Waah Zindagi’. The film is a beautiful love story based on the "Make in India" movement," he said.Now

The latest project, Zindagi 0 KM will be produced under the banner of Choudhary's production house Shivazza Films and Entertainment.