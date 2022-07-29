10 web-series to binge-watch this Independence Day on OTT

MUMBAI: The OTT platforms in recent times have produced great patriotic shows and stories that have also found a great many viewers in the Indian market. Here is a collection of 10 web-series to binge-watch this Independence Day

The Family Man Season 1 and 2

The spy thriller follows a man (Manoj Bajpayee) who works for the National Investigation Agency and must balance protecting the country from terrorism with protecting his family from his covert activities. The web series, which has two seasons and is accessible on Amazon Prime, has received praise for its writing and performances from both critics and viewers.

Rocket Boys

The tale of two exceptional men, Dr. Homi Jehangir Bhabha and Dr. Vikram Ambalal Sarabhai, who made history while preparing India's future space cadets. The season expands on their close relationship, selflessness, and tenacity, as well as how everything contributed to India's maiden rocket launch.

Special Ops and Special Ops 1.5- The Himmat Story

The spy action drama, which is based on a number of actual terror acts that took place in India, follows the story of Himmat Singh and his team, who are part of Indian intelligence and explores the role played by Indian intelligence. The series which stars Kay Kay Menon and is directed by Neeraj Pandey is available on Disney plus Hotstar.

Avrodh- The Seige within season 1 and 2

The series, which follows Major Videep Singh, the leader of the Para SF, tells a fictionalised account of the 2016 Uri incident and the subsequent surgical strikes. The web series is based on the chapter "We Don't Really Know Fear" from Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh's India's Most Fearless. It's available on Sony liv for streaming.

Jeet ki Zidd

The show is based on the true account of Major Deep Singh, a Special Forces officer who was paralysed from the waist down during the Kargil War but whose unwavering spirit helped him recover. The series stars Amit Sadh and Abir Chatterjee in season 1 and season 2 subsequently. It is available on Zee5 for streaming.

1962- The war on the Hills

The drama series depicts how 126 Indians hold off 3,000 enemy forces while defending a key pass during the Sino-Indian War. It documents a valiantly brave struggle that was fought till the very end. The series stars Abhay Deol and is available on Disney plus Hotstar for streaming.

Bard of Blood

The Indian spy thriller revolves around the story and exploits of an ex-IIW agent. The series is based on the 2015 espionage novel of the same name by Bilal Siddiqi stars Emraan Hashmi, Kirti Kulhari, Jaideep Ahlawat and Sobhita Dhulipala. It is available on Netflix.

Regiment Diaries

The Indian army is a family of several regiments, with each having its own history, identity, and glorious traditions. Regiment Diaries is a story of the Indian Army - told by the very men who follow the illustrious feats of their predecessors. The series is available on Netflix.

Shoorveer

The series is an action-packed thriller that follows soldiers from all three of India's armed forces as they band together to try to stop an impending attack on the nation. The series is available on Disney plus Hotstar.

The Forgotten army

The series follows the soldiers who wage a struggle for Indian Independence during the second world war while being part of the Indian national army. The series showcases the sacrifice and valour of the soldiers for their country. The series is available on Amazon prime for streaming.

Bose- Dead or alive

The limited series is an Indian historical drama based on the unsolved events surrounding the death of the Indian nationalist Subash Chandra Bose. The series stars Rajkummar Rao in the titular role and is available on Alt Balaji for streaming.