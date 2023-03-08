topStoriesenglish2581299
NASEERUDDIN SHAH

5 Reasons Why You Must-Watch Naseeruddin Shah-Aditi Rao Hydari Starrer ‘Taj: Divided By Blood’

Here are five reasons why Naseeruddin Shah-Aditi Rao Hydari starrer 'Taj: Divided By Blood' is a must-watch.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 08, 2023, 06:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Web series and movies based on history and period drama are something that is loved by the audiences over the years. Whether it’s Jodha Akbar or Mughal-e-azaam, there’s something about period dramas that audience appreciates. TAJ: Divided by Blood on ZEE5 is a story about Akbar and his 3 sons and their deadly war of succession. From love to war and scandals, the series showcases the dark side of Mughals that has not come to the fore forth before. And, after watching the show, I am sure one would say, everything is fair in love and war!  

Let’s look at 5 reasons why TAJ: Divided by Blood should be part of your binge-list:  

1. Naseeruddin Shah as emperor Akbar 

There are a lot of similarities between them that make you feel that Naseeruddin Shah was the emperor Akbar. From his demeanor to dialogue delivery, he has portrayed the character of Akbar brilliantly.  

2. Shot on good landscapes 

TAJ: Divided by Blood is shot on extremely grand landscapes and has some great visuals which will keep our eyes hooked to the screen.  

3. War of succession 

The war of succession between the 3 sons. The fight between Prince Salim, Prince Murad and Prince Daniyal is indeed a royal fight and war that one should witness.  

4. The series is backed by international writers and director. 

Good writers and directors are the backbone of a good show. These elements are perfect in Taj: Divided by Blood, hence, you just can’t miss it. 

5. Aditi Rao Hydari’s mesmerizing performance 

The magnificent, charming, and beautiful Anarkali aka Aditi Rao Hydari will mesmerize you with her performance.  

The show is currently streaming on OTT platform Zee5.

