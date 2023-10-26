5 Reasons Why You Should Not Miss Aspirants Season 2 On Prime Video

NEW DELHI: One of the most popular series, Aspirants, is back with its new season on Prime Video, following the journey of IAS professionals as they attempt to qualify for India's toughest competitive exams. Keeping up with the strong narrative from the last season, the second season of the show takes a closer look at the lives of aspirants, offering viewers a glimpse into the dreams, challenges, and hardships of succeeding as a civil service professional. From capturing the coming-of-age friendships to their dedication to grow, the new season promises- a rollercoaster of emotions, drama, laughter, and a rigorous examination of their choices in the face of hardship.



The story revolves around the journey of three UPSC candidates capturing how it impacts their mental well-being and the relationships around them. The heartfelt drama series continues to be backed by good performances by its star cast and brilliant dialogues. With the previous season garnering a mighty 9.2/10 rating on IMDB, placing it amongst India’s top rated show, the excitement for the new season is at its peak!



Here are five reasons why Aspirants Season 2 is a must-watch:



1. The journey from friendship to adulthood:



This season beautifully captures the transition of our beloved characters into adulthood. Abhilash, SK, and Guri grapple with the challenges of their professional lives as public servants, and viewers will empathize with their trials and tribulations as they strive to find their foot in the real world.





2. Evolving Relationship Dynamics:



Aspirants Season 2 takes the central theme of evolving relationships to new heights. The mentor-mentee relationship between Abhilash, SK, and Guri with Sandeep Bhaiya is the highlight of this season. The viewers can expect these dynamics to unravel in unpredictable and often heartwarming ways, adding depth and complexity to the characters.





3. Tripod Sorts Their Differences For Good:



This season promises resolution as the 'tripod' - Abhilash, SK, and Guri - attempt to mend their differences for good. The challenges and conflicts that arose in the previous season continue to simmer, but this season holds the potential for redemption and strengthened friendships. The viewers will be thrilled to see the trio's journey of reconciliation and personal growth.





4. Powerful Performances By The Cast:



The cast of aspirants has already proven their acting in both seasons. The latest season of the show offers the same powerful and emotionally charged performances from Naveen Kasturia, Shivankit Singh Parihar, and Abhilash Thapliyal, among others. Their performances not only breathe life into the characters but also make the viewers understand their dilemmas and struggles.





5.Sandeep Bhaiyya and Abhilash on opposite sides:

One of the most intriguing aspects of this season is the shift in the relationship between Sandeep Bhaiya and Abhilash. As they find themselves on opposite sides of the spectrum, it promises to be a defining moment in the series. The clash of ideals and responsibilities between these two characters adds a layer of tension and drama, making it an interesting storyline to watch.



Produced by The Viral Fever (TVF) and directed by Apoorva Singh Karki, Season 2 of Aspirants is available on Prime Video in India and across 240+ countries and territories from October 25. Featuring Naveen Kasturia, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Abhilash Thapliyal, Sunny Hinduja and Namita Dubey in the lead roles, the slice-of-life drama is the latest addition to the Prime membership.



Aspirants season 2 is a part of Prime Video’s festive line-up for the Great Indian Festival 2023, starting October 8 onwards. The line-up includes several other original series and blockbuster movies across multiple languages, special discounts every day for the first 1000 customers renting titles on the Prime Video store and 'Diwali Special Offers' for customers with up to 50% discounts across several Prime Video channels.