topStoriesenglish2567274
NewsWeb Series
AARYA 3

Aarya 3 Teaser out: Sushmita Sen Smokes Cigar, has her Guns Ready

Actress Sushmita Sen, who made a thrilling comeback with 'Aarya' in June 2020, is all set to return with the third installment of the hit series. The actress treated her fans with a teaser of the new season.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Jan 30, 2023, 02:13 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Aarya 3 Teaser out: Sushmita Sen Smokes Cigar, has her Guns Ready

MUMBAI: Actor Sushmita Sen, who earlier announced the third installment of her hit web-series 'Aarya', on Monday (January 30) shared a video to give a glimpse of her titular character in the new season. The actor dropped a power-packed teaser of 'Aarya 3' that shows that she is all set to return as the 'fearless Aarya' in the upcoming season.  

The video open with her lighting her cigar and loading her pistol in her OG avatar. Sen, who plays an independent yet powerful woman who joins a mafia gang to avenge the death of her husband, played by Chandrachur Singh in the first season, and protect from family from the crime world, is a complete treat to watch for. Take a look at 'Aarya 3' teaser below:

Speaking about her character, Sushmita said, "Aarya is synonymous with my name. I have lived as Aarya for two whole seasons and the love received by the audiences has only encouraged me to do more. Walking on the sets of 'Aarya Season 3' makes me feel at home and gives me a sense of empowerment. I'm grateful to the entire team at Disney+ Hotstar, Ram Madhvani Films and Endemol Shine India for the vision of creating Aarya and taking it to newer heights with every season."

'Aarya' is created by Ram Madhvani. On expanding the series with the third part, Ram shared, "Getting to and commencing Season 3 of Aarya is too special for me and my team. I`m grateful to our audiences who showered the series with so much love and stayed invested in the journey and evolution of Aarya Sareen. I can promise them they are going to ask for more seasons after this one. I'm equally thankful to the team at Disney+ Hotstar, Endemol Shine India and our entire team at Ram Madhvani Films, especially Co-Producer Amita Madhvani and our Executive Producer Sia Bhuyan. Also, to all our actors especially Sushmita Sen, who makes Aarya so memorable in people`s hearts. From being Emmy nominated for the International Emmys with season 1 to getting so much love and awards for Season 2, it's been a fantastic ride...here's to a roaring Season 3."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

Sushmita made a thrilling comeback with 'Aarya' in June 2020. In the Series, the actor plays the protagonist, a powerful and strong character, who goes beyond boundaries to protect her family from the world of crime. 

The first season was even nominated for the 'Best Drama' series at the International Emmy Awards.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Daughters of India wrote the story of victory
DNA Video
DNA: Hindenburg's question... 'Nationalism' of Adani Group
DNA Video
DNA: Stamp of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on Kashmir 2.0
DNA Video
DNA: Rs 4.10 lakh crore of Adani Group gone!
DNA Video
DNA: Tennis star Sania Mirza retires
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The first choice of married people 'Extra-Marital Dating App'
DNA Video
DNA: When the State Bank of India started in 1921
DNA Video
DNA: E-mail data leak of Ministry of External Affairs, action on the disclosure of ZEE NEWS
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan will be trapped by India's new strategy!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Ratna' to be honored with 'Padma Award'