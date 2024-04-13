Actor Vishal Kumar Set to Join Odia Web Series Addressing Social Media Impact

Renowned actor Vishal Kumar famous for his social media presence is gearing up to join an Odia web series that tackles the profound impact of social media on individuals, particularly focusing on its adverse effects. The series, led by actress Subhashree Sahu in collaboration with Famesroot management, aims to shed light on the darker aspects of online platforms.

Subhashree Sahu, a prominent figure on social media platforms herself, recently unveiled this project to raise awareness about the negative repercussions of virtual spaces, especially on young minds. Drawing from her personal experiences as a victim of social media negativity, Sahu is utilizing her platform to initiate crucial dialogues and confrontations.

The upcoming web series is set to delve into the struggles faced by young individuals who have encountered detrimental consequences due to online social media. Filming locations span across Odisha, Bihar, and Jharkhand, highlighting the widespread and pervasive nature of the issue.

In a statement addressing the project, Vishal kumar emphasized the importance of such initiatives, stating, "The impact of social media on our youth is a critical subject that demands our attention. I am excited to be part of this project that aims to shed light on these crucial issues."