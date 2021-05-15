After YouTube success, short film Chaipatti streaming on MX Player - Check details

New Delhi: Horror comedy short film Chaipatti, which was initially released on YouTube, is now being screened on MX Player. The film received a warm reception from fans and has been lauded by the audience for its unique concept and approach in the horror-comedy genre.

The story of Chaipatti revolves around three friends with contrasting personalities, who are performing an experiment to invite a ghost with the help of a book. In the duration of a little over 10 minutes, the film offers several rib-tickling as well as spooky turn of events.

The short film is the directorial and acting debut of Sudhanshu Rai, a prominent storyteller who recently concluded the first season of his radio storytelling show on one of the leading FM channels.

Apart from Sudhanshu, the cast of the film includes Abhishek Sonpaliya, Shobhit Sujay and Priyanka Sarkar. Produced by Saints Art and the banner of Kahanikaar Sudhanshu Rai, Chaipatti has been co-written and co-produced by Sudhanshu Rai and Puneet Sharma.

Chaipatti’s Creative Producer is Anant Rai and the film has been edited by Sahib Aneja. The short film’s captivating background score has been created by Karan Aneja and Lazer X Vipin Singh is the Director of Photography.

The horror-comedy is released on the occasion of Holi on March 28, 2021.