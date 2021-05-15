हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
chaipatti

After YouTube success, short film Chaipatti streaming on MX Player - Check details

The story of Chaipatti revolves around three friends with contrasting personalities, who are performing an experiment to invite a ghost with the help of a book. In the duration of a little over 10 minutes, the film offers several rib-tickling as well as spooky turn of events. 

After YouTube success, short film Chaipatti streaming on MX Player - Check details

New Delhi: Horror comedy short film Chaipatti, which was initially released on YouTube, is now being screened on MX Player. The film received a warm reception from fans and has been lauded by the audience for its unique concept and approach in the horror-comedy genre.

The story of Chaipatti revolves around three friends with contrasting personalities, who are performing an experiment to invite a ghost with the help of a book. In the duration of a little over 10 minutes, the film offers several rib-tickling as well as spooky turn of events. 

The short film is the directorial and acting debut of Sudhanshu Rai, a prominent storyteller who recently concluded the first season of his radio storytelling show on one of the leading FM channels.

Apart from Sudhanshu, the cast of the film includes Abhishek Sonpaliya, Shobhit Sujay and Priyanka Sarkar. Produced by Saints Art and the banner of Kahanikaar Sudhanshu Rai, Chaipatti has been co-written and co-produced by Sudhanshu Rai and Puneet Sharma.

Chaipatti’s Creative Producer is Anant Rai and the film has been edited by Sahib Aneja. The short film’s captivating background score has been created by Karan Aneja and Lazer X Vipin Singh is the Director of Photography.

The horror-comedy is released on the occasion of Holi on March 28, 2021. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
chaipattishort filmhorror comedy filmschaipatti filmSudhanshu Rai
Next
Story

Sidharth Shukla-Sonia Rathee's sizzling chemistry in Broken But Beautiful 3 teaser hogs attention - Watch

Must Watch

PT57S

Coronavirus Update: Dr Randeep Guleria and Dr Naresh Trehan on COVID vaccine