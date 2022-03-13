Ajay Devgn's OTT debut series Rudra - The Edge of Darkness breaks records!

New Delhi: Sameer Nair is thrilled with the response to their latest project “Rudra – The Edge of Darkness”, which he said has been the most expensive show.

Released on March 4, the Disney+ Hotstar VIP crime-drama series is a remake of the Idris Elba-starrer successful British show “Luther”. The Hindi version comprising six episodes, featured Ajay Devgn as a cop.

Nair claimed that according to the data, the company received from media consulting firm Ormax Media, “Rudra” was viewed by nine million people during the opening weekend.

“If this were a movie, and if the average ticket price was Rs 100 or Rs 200 for nine million people, it would be Rs 120 crore weekend. It is astounding. The large part is because of Ajay Devgn.”

Speaking about the show’s season two, Nair said there are plans to make the next chapter, which most likely will be made by 2023.