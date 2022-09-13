NewsWeb Series
CRUSHED SERIES

Amazon miniTV announces ‘Crushed’ season 2, begins filming of the show - Watch

Amazon miniTV and Dice Media announced the second season of webseries 'Crushed'. The show stars Aadhya Anand, Urvi Singh and Naman Jain in lead roles and traces the concept of teenage romance.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 01:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Amazon miniTV announces ‘Crushed’ season 2, begins filming of the show - Watch

New Delhi: After a successful first season, Amazon miniTV today announced the second season of ‘Crushed’. The highly anticipated series, created by Dice Media, will soon premiere exclusively on Amazon’s free video streaming service. The series touched the hearts of the audience with relatable characters – Aadhya Mathur (Aadhya Anand), Jasmine (Urvi Singh), and Prateek (Naman Jain) – as they navigate their way through different phases of teenage romance.

The storyline for ‘Crushed - Season 2’, matures alongside its characters, as they shape their future and evolve as individuals; immerse themselves in an upcoming inter school fest and prepare for their 10th board exams. As fate presents new challenges in the lives of Aadhya, Prateek, Jasmine, Zoya, and Sahil, challenging their friendship, love life, and everyone connected to them, Season 2 promises high entertainment and drama all along.

“Amazon miniTV is elated to present the second season of this highly successful series. The maiden season of Crushed carved a niche for itself and appealed strongly to audiences, creating a strong fanbase for the show and its cast,” said Girish Prabhu, Head of Amazon Advertising.  

“Our collaboration with Dice Media to present the second season will ensure that the audience continues being entertained with the delightful narrative of the title which resonated with viewers across the country.” he further added.

“‘Crushed’ has been received by Dice Media and Amazon miniTV fans, with extreme warmth due to its resonance and nostalgia invoking storyline, which paved way for its second season. Owing to this phenomenal audience response we are certain that ‘Crushed’ is already a franchise in the making”, said Vidyuth Bhandary, Studio Head, Dice Media, Pocket Aces. “Fans can look forward to a lot more entertainment stemming out of our longstanding association and slate of releases with Amazon miniTV, coming soon!” he further added. 

Live Tv

Crushed seriesDice MediaAmazon MiniTVDice Media new showCrushed season 2

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The fight between BJP and Congress came on T-shirt-nicker
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu side's 'first victory' on Gyanvapi case
DNA Video
DNA: Antibiotics are taking lives!
DNA Video
DNA: When stuck in a jam, the doctor ran to save the life of the patient
DNA Video
DNA: Is Rahul Gandhi going to be Opposition's PM candidate?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the special gift given to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Queen's reign who changed Britain
DNA Video
DNA: Pet lovers remember their rights but forget their duties?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 9, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Digital fast to end mobile addiction