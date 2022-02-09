Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar and Manoj Bajpayee root for Shruti Haasan-starrer ‘Bestseller’

New Delhi: Shruti Haasan-starrer ‘Bestseller’ has recently dropped his trailer and this psychological thriller has been grabbing all the limelight ever since it has been released.

The series also stars Mithun Chakraborty, Arjan Bajwa, Gauahar Khan, Satyajeet Dubey and Sonalee Kulkarni in pivotal roles.

The trailer caught the attention of not just the fans and viewers but also B-Town celebs who took to their social media to root for the gritty, thrilling series.

Celebs including Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, Manoj Bajpayee , Abhishek Bachchan, Dia Mirza, Athiya Shetty, Surbhi Jyoti, Armaan Jain, Renuka Shahane, Shaan, Nakuul Mehta, Ravii Dubey and Karan Wahi among others congratulated the team!

Check out the posts here:

Looks like an absolutely gripping tale, each chapter unravelling so many layers! Indeed, a #Bestseller through and through!!!

Congratulations to the entire team for this smashing trailer!https://t.co/3B4rbHugzk — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 9, 2022

T 4185 - Uncovering the story behind the story Watch the suspense unfold with #BestsellerOnPrime .. Feb 18 : https://t.co/wYIrLugaBh — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 8, 2022

Directed by Mukul Abhyankar and Produced by Siddharth Malhotra, Bestseller will stream on Amazon Prime Video from February 18 onwards across over 240 countries and territories worldwide.