'Arranged' short film: Three BIG reasons why you should watch this mushy Rithvik Dhanjani-starrer

New Delhi: Amazon miniTV's short film Arranged's trailer released on Thursday (March 24) on YouTube and already has more than 128,000 views. If you haven't watched the trailer, make sure to check it out if you enjoy mushy love stories.

This romantic drama, directed by Ritesh Menon, features popular actors Rithvik Dhanjani and Tridha Choudhury in lead roles. Here is why, cinephiles must watch this movie now:

Heartwarming Narrative: This film captures the chronicles of Richa (Tridha Choudhury) and Tarun (Rithvik Dhanjani) who meet in the presence of their parents to figure out if they are compatible for an arranged marriage. During conversations, they both discover new things about each other that feel far from normal. Watching them find their way amidst all odds will keep the audiences hooked till the end.

Stellar Performances: When we have two seasoned actors Rithvik Dhanjani and Tridha Choudhury, one can be rest assured that quality entertainment will be delivered. The chemistry and equation between the lead stars will leave audiences in awe of them and reeling with that mushy feeling.

Cinematography: The film is aesthetically rich and the director Ritesh Menon has captured the best moments in this short film in the most beautiful manner. Be it the background setting or the music score.

'Arranged' is currently streaming on Amazon miniTV within the Amazon shopping app.