OTT Shows Set to Shine As I&B Minister Launches Annual Award: Deets Inside

Over the last few years, the entertainment industry in India witnessed a dramatic evolution owing to the rise of OTT (over-the-top) platforms and web series. Such is the change that web series are more popular than movies these days. Owing to the rise of web series and their contribution to Indian cinema, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) has stepped in with the decision to award the best web series on OTT platforms. The award will be presented at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) which is scheduled to take place from November 20 to 28 in Goa this year.

Anurag Thakur Announces Award For Best Web Series

On Tuesday, I&B Minister Anurag Singh Thakur announced the new award category saying that an original web series on an OTT platform in any Indian language will be awarded annually starting this year. The minister, in his statement, said, “Delighted to announce the BEST WEB SERIES AWARD @IFFIGoa to be presented to an exceptional web series for its artistic merit, storytelling excellence, technical prowess and overall impact.”

“India is filled with exceptional talent; I encourage you to tell the story of a rising and aspirational New India - ready to lead the world, with a billion dreams and a billion untold stories,” Anurag Singh Thakur added.

Meanwhile, the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), on Monday, declared that it has opened entries for both feature and non-feature Indian films. These films will be screened under the Indian Panorama section at 54th edition of the IFFI. While a maximum of 26 films in the feature section will be screened, 21 films will be selected in the non-feature section.

Rising Popularity Of Web Series

Talking about web series, they are available on various online streaming platforms and its easy access has contributed a lot to its rising popularity. All we need is a device with internet connectivity and a decent bandwidth and you can watch millions of web series being released every month in multiple languages.

Around 100 web series in different Indian languages release every month on streaming platforms. The year 2023 also witnessed multiple web series releasing every day making viewers spend a lot of time watching binge-worthy content.

The list of popular web series released in 2023 includes The Night Manager Season 1 and 2, Trial By Fire, Farzi, Rocket Boys Season 2, Asur 2, Jubilee, Dahaad, Saas Bahu aur Flamingo among many others. Even A-list actors have begun to be seen in the web series. Be it Ajay Devgn in Rudra, Raveena Tandon in Aranyak, Sushmita Sen in Aarya, or Saif Ali Khan in The Sacred Games, fans have always showered praises on their favourite actors’ web series.