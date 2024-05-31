Bad Cop Teaser: Anurag Kashyap And Gulshan Devaiah To Star In Police-Villain Chase Drama

Mumbai: Gulshan Devaiah and Anurag Kashyap will be seen in a new drama series 'Bad Cop'. Directed by Aditya Datt and adapted by Rensil D'Silva , the project introduces Anurag Kashyap as the quirky, charming and deadly villain, Kazbe and Gulshan Devaiah as Karan a daunting and daring cop. The series also stars Harleen Sethi , Saurabh Sachdeva and Aishwarya Sushmita in pivotal roles.

Talking about his role, Anurag Kashyap said, "I have created a lot of characters that are gore, quirky, dark and many more things but believe it or not it was difficult for me to be one. Kazbe is someone who doesn't think too much before doing anything, he just does it. He is a dreadful, eccentric, nefarious and a quintessential villain. I had to bite into the intricacies of this character and make it my own. Being directed by Aditya Datt was a great experience and collaborating with partners like Disney+ Hotstar and Fremantle India was incredible."

Gulshan Devaiah added "I had a lot of fun working on Bad Cop because it's an out-and-out entertainer. I am excited because it's a very different kind of role for me. I played a different cop in another show as Devilal, but here it's more like a massy-entertaining kind of cop. I was familiar with Aditya Datt's style since I had worked with him before, he is very straightforward and wants to make an entertaining, cool show that people will enjoy. The action was a bit tough, particularly the running, which challenged me because I'm not used to doing action and I'm not physically built for it."

He also shared his experience working with Anurag Kashyap. "It was enjoyable to perform with Anurag, who had only directed and produced my films earlier, but it was fun to do scenes and action with him. It was a great moment for me because I never expected to be acting with him. I'm curious to see how people will enjoy my version of a filmy cop. Hopefully, it's fun for the viewers as well, so I'm very eager to know their reactions," Gulshan added.

'Bad Cop' will be out on Disney+ Hotstar soon.