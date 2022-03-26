Barack Obama's daughter Malia to be part of writers' room for Donald Grover's series? Read deets

Washington: American actor and rapper Donald Glover has confirmed that ex-US President Barack Obama's daughter, Malia Obama, will be part of the writers` room for his new Amazon series.

According to Variety, the Emmy winner recently while speaking to a magazine said that Malia is "an amazingly talented person," adding, "She`s really focused, and she`s working really hard."

"I feel like she's just somebody who's gonna have really good things coming soon. Her writing style is great," Glover continued.

Donald`s brother, Stephen Glover, who's a frequent collaborator and is also developing the Amazon series spoke about the young talent and said that she "definitely has a unique perspective on everything. So we wanted to hear her stories and have her work with us. Listening to her stories and having her involved really gave us a lot of good ideas."

In February 2021, Donald had signed an eight-figure overall deal with Amazon Studio.

At the time, sources had revealed to Variety that Malia would be joining the writers` room of a Glover project with playwright Janine Nabers, but it wasn`t until now that Obama`s involvement was confirmed.