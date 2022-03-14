हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Barack Obama

Former US President Barack Obama tests positive for Covid-19, PM Modi wishes for his quick recovery

"I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise," Obama, who served as the 44th president of the US, said.

File Photo

New Delhi: Former US President Barack Obama on Monday (March 14, 2022) said he has tested positive for the coronavirus and that he had a scratchy throat for a couple days. 

Taking to Twitter, Obama also informed that her wife, Michelle, has tested negative.

"I just tested positive for COVID. I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative," Obama, who served as the 44th president of the US, wrote.

"It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down," he added.

Replying to the tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Obama a quick recovery 

"My best wishes Barack Obama for your quick recovery from COVID-19, and for your family's good health and wellbeing," PM Modi said.

It is noteworthy that the US, the worst-hit Covid-19 country in the world, has so far reported more than 79 million infections and about 9,67,000 deaths.

