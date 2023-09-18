Behind the Scenes Of 'Scam 2003: The Telgi Story' - When Loose Pants Became The Talk Of The Set

New Delhi: In a delightful twist, Gagan Dev Riar, the talented actor behind the portrayal of ‘Telgi’ in Applause Entertainment's Scam 2003, revealed a hilarious yet unintended aspect of his character. While filming, the director noticed that Gagan's pants seemed a bit loose, thinking it was a wardrobe malfunction. However, the truth was far more amusing.

As it turns out, Telgi's infamous loose pants weren't exactly part of the director's grand plan. Gagan confessed that his dedication led to some extra pounds packed on for the role, causing his pants to constantly slide down during filming. Not one to miss an opportunity for authenticity, he decided to turn this mishap into Telgi's signature move, constantly pulling up those rebellious trousers in scenes.

So, every time you watch Scam 2003, remember that Telgi's pants weren't just loose; they were an impromptu and unforgettable part of this iconic character's journey. Catch all the Telgi drama, streaming now on Sony LIV.