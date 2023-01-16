topStoriesenglish
NewsWeb Series
RAFTA RAFTA

Bhuvan Bam is all set to win hearts alongside Srishti Ganguli Rindani in 'Rafta Rafta'

The 7-episode romantic comedy will feature Bhuvan Bam and Srishti Ganguli Rindani as leads. Rafta Rafta will stream for free on Amazon miniTV within the Amazon shopping app and Fire TV.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jan 16, 2023, 02:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Produced by Rohit Raj & Bhuvan Bam, Rafta Rafta is a BB Ki Vines production. The series is created by Abbas Dalal & Hussain Dalal and is directed by Vishal Gupta.
  • The 7-episode romantic comedy will feature Bhuvan Bam and Srishti Ganguli Rindani as leads. Rafta Rafta will stream for free on Amazon miniTV within the Amazon shopping app and Fire TV.

Trending Photos

Bhuvan Bam is all set to win hearts alongside Srishti Ganguli Rindani in 'Rafta Rafta'

New Delhi: Makers have dropped the teaser of Rafta Rafta, featuring arguably one of the biggest digital sensation - Bhuvan Bam, alongside the supremely talented, Srishti Ganguli Rindani. 

The teaser gives a peek into the lives of a newly-married couple, Karan and Nithya and the nuances of a young marriage. In the recently released quirky teaser, the couple is seen enjoying each other’s company over breakfast which immediately leads to a comedy of errors, set to take audiences on an endearing journey of the characters, Karan and Nithya.
 
This silly fight gives us a glimpse into the lives of Karan and Nithya. While Nithya has high hopes of going on a holiday with Karan to spend some quality time, he ends up letting her down with his terrible jokes and forgetful behavior. He even tries to make it up to her, but that too doesn’t go as expected, either.

The 7-episode series promises an engaging, quirky, and fun experience navigating through the everyday problems of a married couple. With them, things almost never go as planned, and sometimes they just take funny turns to go the right way.

The content creator turned actor Bhuvan Bam said, “I have grown up in a middle-class family and the way marriage is perceived has changed drastically over the years, certainly because of many factors, known and unknown. While there is enough content available that narrates a romantic drama, we have tried to capture the nitty-gritty of a modern marriage in Rafta Rafta, with an unexpected twist! We are super delighted that Amazon miniTV is our streaming partner, as our content will be accessible to viewers pan-India for free”. 

When I found out that I’ll be working alongside Bhuvan in the show, I was immediately convinced. I’ve always rooted for him as a content creator and now, as an actor. A close second reason that convinced me instantly was the quirky narrative that brings a fresh perspective of a married couple on screen. I am sure that the audience will enjoy watching Rafta Rafta, abhi toh bas teaser out hai, series abhi baki hai mere doston!”, said Srishti Ganguli Rindani.

Rafta Rafta is a romedy with a twist that is creating waves of intrigue with its rib-tickling teaser!

Live Tv

Rafta RaftaRafta Rafta seriesRafta Rafta Bhuvam BamRafta Rafta teaserBhuvam Bam

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri died in 1966
DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?