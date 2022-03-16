हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bloody Brothers

Bloody Brothers: Tina Desai spills the beans on her character Sophie in the dark comedy

The show 'Bloody Brothers' is directed by Shaad Ali and written by Siddharth Hirwe, Anuj Rajoria, Riya Poojary, Navnit Singh Raju. 

Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The ZEE5 web series 'Bloody Brothers', set to release on March 18, revolves around the story of two brothers who accidentally kill an old man and attempt to conceal it from the cops. However, they soon realise that there is more than what meets the eye and that they may be hiding secrets from one another.

Actress Tina Desai who plays the role of Sophie in the dark comedy gave a glimpse of her character ahead of the series' release. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tina Desai (@desaitina)

 

She revealed, "My character's name is Sofie. She plays a girl who's come to Ooty (from Mumbai) to look after the formalities of her uncle's death and she has to perform his last rites and she is suddenly thrown into this world where things keep unravelling. It's a very unpredictable and fun story."

The show is directed by Shaad Ali and written by Siddharth Hirwe, Anuj Rajoria, Riya Poojary, Navnit Singh Raju. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ZEE5 (@zee5)

 

Produced by Applause Entertainment Pvt. Ltd, the show stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Tina Desai, Shruti Seth, Jitendra Joshi, Maya Alagh, and Satish Kaushik.

