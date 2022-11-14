'Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2': 5 reasons why you MUST watch the Abhishek Bachchan starrer!

New Delhi: After a long wait, fans of Breathe: Into the Shadows finally got a chance to dive into the world of suspense and mysteries with Season 2 dropped on Prime Video on November 9. The stellar cast - Abhishek A Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, Saiyami Kher, Naveen Kasturia and Ivana Kaur - has put their best foot forward to breathe life into the series, and it is receiving rave reviews from critics and fans alike. Here are 5 reasons why Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2 must be on your watch list this week.

A THRILLING CHASE

After Season 1, many thought the evil had come to an end. But little did they know that J would return with twice the power and vengeance. With J’s unexpected return, inspector Kabir buckled up to hunt him down, and stop him from spreading mayhem in the city. Unlike the first season, the chase has gotten bigger as J has 6 people on his target this time. But Kabir, the relentless cop, goes all out to thwart J’s plans, giving viewers an adrenaline rush. The hits and misses between J and Kabir throughout the 8 episodes add to the thrill and suspense.

MYSTERIES UNVEIL

From the suspense behind C-16 to J’s mission to the Raavan’s connection, Season 1 left viewers on a cliffhanger. But, the mysteries finally unveil with each episode in Season 2. Viewers will not only get to know about J’s 6 targets but also understand his personality deeper and better.

VICTOR ADDS TO THE CHAOS



In the second season of the original series, there is an interesting character addition Victor played by Naveen Kasturia. Victor, a sharp-minded technophile, is J’s best ally. He not only helps J in his evils but also ups the mind games, giving others a tough time to Kabir and others. Witty, tech-savvy and a troublemaker, Victor only doubles the trouble and chaos this season, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.

ABHA AND SHIRLEY GET UNMASKED

While Abha loves Avinash indefinitely, Shirle shares a close bond with J, and they can do anything to keep everyone around them safe. In the first season, their characters were under wraps, viewers will get to see a never-before-seen side of them in season 2. While Abha breaks the mold to save Avinash & her family from Avinash’s alter ego J, Shirley does her best to help Avinash tackle the evil shadows. However, viewers will get to meet and know Abha and Shirley up close and personal in this enthralling season.

ENGAGING DIRECTION

While actors and their acting is the first element that viewers notice while judging a piece of content, in terms of thrillers, it is the direction that keeps them hooked to the plot. Ace director Mayank Sharma has once again taken the baton to offer a smooth and enthralling journey in the new season. Each shot tells a story and it moves the plot forward, letting viewers dive deeper into the dark shadows.

Produced by Abundantia Entertainment, the eight-episode original series is directed by Mayank Sharma who has also co-written season 2 alongside Arshad Syed, Vikram Tuli, Priya Saggi, and Abhijeet Deshpande. The much-awaited Amazon Original was exclusively released on Prime Video on 9th November in India and 240 countries worldwide.