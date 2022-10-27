Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2 trailer: 'I love the trailer, I think the fans are going to love it' says Amit Sadh

New Delhi: The Abhishek Bachchan and Amit Sadh starrer Breathe: Into the Shadows is one of the most loved web series in the thriller genre, and with the series returning with its second season, the fans are excited. The series' actors, especially Amit Sadh, have been well appreciated for their roles in the series.

The actor recently opened up about the second season of the series. Amit while talking about the trailer said, "I love the trailer, I think the fans are going to love it, The most amazing thing is that it shows the world, the thrill and a glimpse of every character and their stakes. Personally, I love it because it is a balanced trailer and does not favour any particular character. I am all for everyone getting the limelight and for that, I compliment the team at Amazon and my director for giving us equal importance. I've been a part of the previous Breathe and breathe: Into The Shadows seasons and I'm very excited to be a part of the second season as well."

Here is the trailer of the second season:

The actor, right from his debut film ‘Kai Po Che’, Amit Sadh has showcased his versatility and mettle as an actor with successful projects thereafter. After his successful stint in films, Amit ventured into the OTT space with the critically-acclaimed drama, ‘Breathe’ (2018). The actor who was last seen in the series 'Duranga' will also start filming soon for season 2 of the series Zidd.