Breathe: Into the Shadows Twitter review: Abhishek Bachchan nails as Avinash, twists and turns keep the audience hooked

Breathe: Into the Shadows second season starring Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen has been released. Here's how the netizens reacted to it. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 01:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: The most awaited season 2 of ‘Breathe’ starring Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh and Nithya Menen has been released and fans are going gaga over the stellar performances and storyline. While Breathe season one has a huge fan following of its own, the second season is equally being loved by the audience. From introducing the sweet Sabharwal family to decoding the masked man’s evil plans, from Avinash suffering multiple personality disorder to him crossing boundaries to save his family, and from inspector Kabir joining the dots to unravel the secrets to explaining the Raavan connection behind the merciless murders, the unraveling of mysteries of the season one has truly entertained the audience. 

And now that season two has been released, netizens have a lot to say about it too. Check out how netizens reacted to the season two. “One of the best web series ever seen @juniorbachchan #AmitSadh @nouwwwin best performances Climax is amazing aur C16 jo nikla wo kabhi bhi nahi socha tha Must watch,” commented one user. “Binge watching #BreatheIntoTheShadows on @PrimeVideon & loving it. The season keep you on toes with twist & turns expected in every situation,” commented another user.  

Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2 is a psychological crime thriller featuring Abhishek A Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, Naveen Kasturia, Saiyami Kher, and Ivana Kaur in prominent roles. Produced by Abundantia Entertainment, the eight-episode original series is directed by Mayank Sharma who has co-written season 2 alongside Arshad Syed, Vikram Tuli, Priya Saggi & Abhijeet Deshpande. The much-awaited Amazon Original will exclusively release on Prime Video on 9th November in India and 240 countries worldwide. 

