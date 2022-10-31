topStories
'Breathe' Season 2: A fear-stricken Abha breaks the mould to save Avinash and her family- WATCH teaser

In Season 1, viewers’ witnessed Abha as a loving wife and a caring mother, who was all about protecting her family. Now in Season 2, viewers will witness a never-seen-before avatar of Abha, where she does the unthinkable to shield her family from the evil shadow.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 08:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Prime Video today dropped a spine-chilling teaser from the upcoming Amazon Original Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2 featuring Nithya Menen as Abha. 

In Season 1, viewers’ witnessed Abha as a loving wife and a caring mother, who was all about protecting her family. Now in Season 2, viewers will witness a never-seen-before avatar of Abha, where she does the unthinkable to shield her family from the evil shadow. ‘Koi problem itni badi nahi hoti, ke usko solve naa kiya ja sake!’ Abha’s dialogue from the teaser will leave viewers thinking about her intentions. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Trapped in an unexpected nerve-racking situation, Abha breaks the mould to save Avinash & her family from Avinash’s alter ego, J.. Struggling to solve the dark mysteries, she gets embroiled in the mind games. Will her efforts to safeguard her family from J’s evil intentions pay off, or will she get entangled in the puzzle further?

Starring Abhishek A Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, Naveen Kasturia, Saiyami Kher, and Ivana Kaur in pivotal roles.Produced by Abundantia Entertainment, directed by Mayank Sharma, the original series is co-created by Mayank Sharma, Arshad Syed, Vikram Tuli, Priya Saggi & Abhijeet Deshpande. Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2 is a psychological thriller which will exclusively premiere on Prime Video on 9th November in India and 240 countries worldwide.

